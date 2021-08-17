Gov. McMaster visits Spartanburg to sign aviation fund bill

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – Gov. Henry McMaster and Lt. Gov. Evette joined members of the South Carolina General Assembly for a ceremonial bill signing for the State Aviation Fund on Monday.

The signing was held at the Spartanburg Downtown Memorial Airport.

“Airports are crucial to South Carolina’s growth and foster economic development across the state,” said Spartanburg Downtown Memorial Airport director Terry Connorton. “The bill recently passed by the legislature will ensure all airports within the state airport system receive the tax-generated funding to which they are entitled.”

The bill signing coincides with South Carolina Aviation Week which celebrates the impact of airports and the aviation industry in the state.

Watch the full signing ceremony above.