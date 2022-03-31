RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — With the epic Final Four matchup between Duke and UNC just days away, Gov. Roy Cooper has declared North Carolina as “The Center of the College Basketball Universe,” according to an announcement from his office.

“North Carolina is home to an unmatched tradition of college basketball excellence, including the greatest college basketball rivalry in the nation, the University of North Carolina Tar Heels versus the Duke University Blue Devils,” Cooper said in a press release. “The stakes are high on Saturday and fans across the nation will get a firsthand look at two programs that have for decades competed fiercely and divided the loyalty of family and friends, but made our state proud.”

According to statistics provided by the governor’s office, Duke and UNC have faced each other in men’s basketball 257 times. UNC leads the series with 142 wins to Duke’s 115.

Carolina has played in 52 NCAA tournaments (21 Final Fours and seven championships) and Duke has participated in 44 (17 Final Fours and five championships). Despite all those appearances, the two rivals have never played each other in any round of the tournament — until this Saturday — and the stakes couldn’t be much higher with the winner going on to play in the NCAA National Championship game.

Duke’s coach Mike Krzyzewski, who is retiring at the end of the season, could end his career with another title if Duke makes it to the championship game.

Over on the UNC bench is first-year coach Hubert Davis who would make a huge splash if he can lead the Tar Heels to a title in his first season.

“Across the world, fans know the legend of tobacco road basketball. This weekend, our state’s favorite pastime will be showcased on the biggest stage. I’m a proud Tar Heel and I know firsthand that the state of North Carolina is the center of the college basketball universe,” Cooper said.

Duke-UNC tips off at 8:49 p.m. ET on Saturday.