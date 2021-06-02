Governor McMaster asks SLED to review Department of Juvenile Justice

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – Governor Henry McMaster has requested an independent review of the Department of Juvenile Justice (DJJ) to be conducted by the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED), according to a source familiar with the matter.

SLED was asked to investigate the handling of all criminal allegations and investigations conducted by DJJ.

DJJ has been under fire recently for multiple issues, including staffing shortages and safety problems.

In late May, DJJ’s Executive Director Freddie Pough was questioned by state lawmakers, with one even asking if he would resign.

State Senator Katrina Shealy described the agency as disastrous, saying she “[feels] like children and staff members are not safe.”

According to a spokesperson for Governor McMaster, SLED and the DJJ have an agreement that stipulates DJJ alert SLED if an investigation meets certain standards, at which point SLED will take over the investigation. The review aims to ensure that the agreement is being upheld and determine if changes are necessary.

Editor’s note: This story is breaking and will be updated.