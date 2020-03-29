Governor McMaster Declares Vietnam War Veterans Day in South Carolina

COLUMBIA, SC (WBTW) – South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster has issued a proclamation naming Sunday Vietnam War Veterans Day in South Carolina.

The Vietnam Veterans Recognition Act of 2017 was signed into law by President Trump. It designated March 29 as a date to recognize all who fought and sacrificed in Vietnam and throughout Southeast Asia from Nov. 1, 1955 to May 15, 1975.

“The United States of America is the greatest country in the world because of the strength and sacrifice of men and women like those that we honor on Vietnam War Veterans Day,” Gov. McMaster said. “These men and women are the best of us – they answered the call to serve when it was most difficult, and they served us well. These challenging times provide opportunity for reflection, and I ask that you take a moment to reflect on, and appreciate, the honorable service of our Vietnam War Veterans.”

The governor’s press release said over 58,000 Americans were killed in action during the conflict, including over 906 South Carolinians inscribed on the memorial wall in Washington D.C.

“I am a son, brother and brother-in-law of Vietnam Veterans,” S.C. Department of Veterans’ Affairs Secretary Will Grimsley said. “Vietnam Veterans provided my early training and development in my own Army career, and taught me how to lead and succeed in complex, challenging times. Every time I re-deployed from combat, it was Vietnam Veterans there to say ‘welcome home’ because they never wanted anyone to return without proper recognition like they endured.”

