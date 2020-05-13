Governor McMaster extends state of emergency

South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster speaks at a news conference introducing state Rep. Bobby Cox as his pick to lead the state’s veterans’ affairs agency, on Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019, at a news conference in Columbia, S.C. (AP Photo/Meg Kinnard)

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – On Wednesday, Governor Henry McMaster released Executive order 2020-35, officially extending the State of Emergency in South Carolina.

The Order is in effect for the next 15 days, unless further action is taken by the Governor before that time.

Under the extended Order, emergency actions such as suspension of visitations at correctional institutions, activation of SC National Guard units, and price gouging laws remain in effect.

Schools are required to remain closed for the duration of the Order, and are asked to provide assistance to students and families in need due to the pandemic. Meal and WiFi programs are encouraged.

Provisions to protect first responders, such as screening 911 calls, are permitted by the Order.

The Order gives all law enforcement officers authorization “to do whatever may be deemed necessary to maintain peace and good order” and to “enforce the provisions of this Order.” This includes directing groups not practicing social distancing to disperse.