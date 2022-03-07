SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) — U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham addressed his concerns on the ongoing Russian-Ukrainian war during a press conference on Monday.

Many topics were discussed before Graham traveled back to Washington, including conversations on local inflation and Russian President Vladamir Putin’s power.

The South Carolina said Ukraine is in a state of turmoil as the conflict with Russia continues.

“You know, as you see Ukrainian people leaving in droves with just a suitcase, there’s also a slew of people going into Ukraine fighting,” Graham said.

Graham again called on Russian citizens to take action against President Vladimir Putin.

“Putin needs to be taken out by his own people, not by American soldiers,” Graham said. “I am not supporting American boots on the ground there in the Ukraine. I am not supporting a no-fly zone, but I am supporting robust military assistance to the Ukrainian military, economic aid, and we need to strangle Putin’s economy.”

He first made the call Thursday night, saying that someone should “step up to the plate” and “take this guy out.”

On Monday morning, Graham also spoke with concern for the American people amid the surging prices of gas and food, comparing it to a much larger picture.

“Tough days are ahead for America and the world here, but compare ourselves to the Ukrainian people,” he said.

During a time of disruption in the world, he said Americans are banding together.

“It’s been very heartening to see Democrats and Republicans working together on something,” he said. “It has been very good to see unity of purpose here. Where we all agree that the Ukrainian military is worth investing in.”

During the news conference, Graham called on the Biden administration to take “quicker action” in the war efforts.

“We are in a bad spot in the world,” he said. “Oil and gas fuels the Russian war machine, the Iranian war machine. As soon as we can get off that type of fuel, the better.”

With no end to the war in sight, Graham said it is not a fight against the Russian people, rather it’s a fight against one man.

“Our fight is not with the Russian people but with Putin,” Graham said. “He is bringing dishonor to a country. “He’s stolen you blind for the last 20 years, it’s not time for you to take care of Putin.”

The senator said thousands of Ukrainian continue their attempt to flee to safety, many of whom are being forced to shelter from Russian attacks.

The death toll of the war still remains unclear. However, the United Nations said it has confirmed a few hundred civilian deaths and warned that the number could be a “vast undercount.”