CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) — A Charleston County grand jury has returned four indictments against Jamie Komoroski, the woman accused of hitting and killing a new bride during a DUI crash in Follys Beach in April.

The grand jury on Wednesday indicted Komoroski on four charges related to the crash: one count of felony DUI resulting in death, two counts of felony DUI resulting in great bodily injury, and one count of reckless homicide.

Authorities said Komoroski was heavily intoxicated when she collided on April 28 with a golf cart carrying newlywed Samantha Miller and three other passengers, including Miller’s new husband.

Police reports show that Komoroski was driving 65 mph in a 25 mph zone when she rear-ended the golf cart at about 10 p.m. on E. Ashley Avenue. A toxicology report revealed that her blood alcohol content level was three times higher than the legal limit at the time of the crash.

Komoroski asked to be granted bail after spending months in custody at the Al Cannon Detention Detention Center, but a South Carolina judge ultimately denied bond during an Aug. 2 hearing.

This story is developing and may be updated.