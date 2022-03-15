CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A Grand Jury has indicted the man accused of shooting and injuring a Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s deputy during a traffic stop back in February, authorities confirmed with QCN.

Aiden Bryant, 23, has been charged with attempted first-degree murder, assault with a firearm on a law enforcement officer, and two counts of possession of a stolen firearm.

On Monday, March 14, Bryant’s case went before the Grand Jury, which indicted him. The indictment transfers the case to Superior Court and negates the need for any further hearings in District Court.

A new court date will soon be set in Superior Court, officials told Queen City News.

Meck County Deputy Dijon Whyms was conducting a traffic stop around 4:15 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 19, along the 1800 block of Salome Church Road when Bryant opened up gunfire as Deputy Whyms approached his vehicle. Deputy Whyms returned fire. Both men were injured and transported to the hospital.

Deputy Whyms underwent successful surgery and is at home recovering.

Bryant spent several days in the hospital for treatment before he was booked into jail.

Anyone with additional information about this case is asked to call 704-432-TIPS.