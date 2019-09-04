Grand Strand Medical Center to remain open through Hurricane Dorian, other facilities to close

MYRTLE BEACH AREA, SC (WBTW) – Grand Strand Medical Center will remain open through Hurricane Dorian, but other facilities will close, according to Katie Maclay, with GSMC.

Physician practices will be closed and elective procedures/surgeries at the hospital will be postponed through September 5.

North Strand emergency room and the emergency room at South Strand Medical Center will close at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 4. These are expected to reopen on Friday as soon as the storm passes.

FOR THE LATEST ON THE HURRICANE DORIAN, VISIT THE NEWS13 STORMTRACKER 13 HURRICANE CENTER HERE.