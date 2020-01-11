Grant to benefit Rowland housing growth

ROWLAND, NC (WBTW) – A grant is coming that will benefit housing growth in one Robeson County community.

The Lumbee Tribe of North Carolina and Robeson County Administration have partnered to receive a $750,000 Community Development Block Grant, according to a press release from the county. The award will be distributed to benefit housing growth in the Rowland Community.

The CDBG program is administered through the Department of Housing and Urban Development and works to “ensure decent affordable housing, to provide services to the most vulnerable in our communities, and to create jobs through the expansion and retention of businesses,” HUD’s website says.

A press conference about this grant will be held Tuesday. Count on News13 to bring you more information as it is released.