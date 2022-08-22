GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A person is dead after being shot by a police officer in Greensboro.

Just after 9 p.m. Sunday, Greensboro police say they initiated a traffic stop on West Market Street. It was determined that the vehicle was stolen and as officers approached the vehicle, it drove away from the traffic stop. The officer attempted to stop the car again and multiple people got out of the car and ran away.

As the officer was attempting to detain the vehicle, it hit the police car and accelerated. The officer fired and the driver of the vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene.

As is standard procedure, the State Bureau of Investigation is investigating this incident. The Greensboro Police Department’s Professional Standards Division will also be conducting an internal investigation in order to verify that policies were followed.

The officer involved has been placed on administrative duty, which is normal practice in use of force incidents.

West Market Street was closed for several hours while officials investigated. A white Nissan car was towed away from the scene with damage to the driver’s side.