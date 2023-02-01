GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) — A Greenville County man has been sentenced to 10 years in prison after authorities said he used a hidden camera to record video of several young girls in a bathroom at a Hilton Head residence.

Seth Bruce pleaded guilty on Monday to one count of third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor in a case from Greenville County and two counts of first-degree sexual exploitation of a minor from Beaufort County, according to the South Carolina Attorney General’s Office,

The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office received a tip on May 14, 2021, from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children stating that there was child sexual abuse material between multiple e-mail accounts associated with Bruce.

During the execution of a search warrant, deputies seized a spy camera, an SD card filled with illegal videos and a cell phone that contained an app for the spy camera from Bruce’s camera.

The attorney general’s office said the SD card revealed that Bruce used a spy camera to secretly record four pre-teen and teen girls in a bathroom used by minors over a six-day period in June 2020.

Information associated with Bruce’s cellphone indicated that he had also accessed the camera during the week at the beach to memorialize screenshots of the girls in the bathroom.

Bruce was also ordered to serve five years of probation after his sentence.