Greenville restaurants complete Count on Me NC program

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — “Count on Me NC.” You may not know what it is, but people in our state’s restaurant industry do.

It’s a program aimed at preparing restaurant owners and employees to respond to the Coronavirus.

The employee’s at CD’s Grill jumped on the chance to complete the program.

“I have one lady who brings her grandson in, and he gives me a hug the minute he walks in,” said Crystal Boyd, an employee at CD’s Grill. “These people are our family. So, we want to make sure they know we love them, and we’re going to care for them and watch out for their health.”

The program reminds employees of the basics: how to properly wipe down tables after customers leave, how to wash your hands, and proper social distancing.

The free training takes 20 minutes.

Smashed Waffles owner Justin Cox says he wants to give customers peace of mind.

“I still don’t thin the general consumer knows what “Count on Me” is,” said Cox. “Just seeing that creates a dialogue to let them know we’re doing our part to prevent COVID from spreading within Smashed Waffles.”

The shop also has a program that screens employees as they clock in, asking if they’ve had any COVID-19 symptoms.

Restaurant employees hope coronavirus won’t have any more negative effects on their business.

“It’s going to be here for a while, and we’re going to do what we can to keep you safe,” said Boyd. “At the same time, we need to go back to business.”

