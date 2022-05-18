GREENVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) –- Workers at a Starbucks in Greenville overwhelmingly voted in favor of joining a union this week, making the location on Pelham Road near I-85 the first in South Carolina to take such action.

Employees voted 8-1 in favor of unionizing with Starbucks Workers United in voting confirmed by the National Labor Relations Board.

“I hope this win brings further confidence from our partners who are still waiting for inspiration,” Hayden Mullen, a shift supervisor at the Greenville store, said in a news release Monday afternoon.

“We are listening and learning from the partners in these stores as we always do across the country,” a Starbucks spokesperson said in a statement on Monday. “From the beginning, we’ve been clear in our belief that we are better together as partners, without a union between us, and that conviction has not changed. We respect our partner’s right to organize and are committed to following the NLRB process.”

NBC Affiliate WYFF, which contributed to this story, reported that the next South Carolina stores to vote on unionization are the Millwood location in Columbia on May 26 and a store in Anderson County on Clemson Boulevard on May 31.