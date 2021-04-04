Greer Police, coroner investigating after fetus left at emergency room

GREER, S.C. (WSPA) – An investigation is underway after a fetus was left at an emergency room in Greer.

The Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office and Greer Police responded to Pelham Medical Center at about 12:36 a.m. Saturday in reference to a fetus being left at the door of Pelham Emergency Room, officials said.

Detectives responded to the scene to begin their investigation into the fetus’ death.

Spartanburg County Coroner Rusty Clevenger says right now information is limited.

“It’s important for us to try and figure out if anything nefarious was done to the child or if it was just a natural event, we’re trying to find that out. We’re obviously trying to figure out the age of the child,” Clevenger said.

Adding, infants can be taken to hospitals and surrendered legally, but this case doesn’t fall in line with that law.

Clevenger explained, “It’s outside the parameters of Daniel’s Law which would require someone to bring the baby in, fill out some basic paperwork.”

Police believe that a 4-door silver vehicle with dark tinted windows pulled up to the emergency room, where the driver of the vehicle got out and placed a bag at the entrance. Hospital staff located the bag and found a deceased fetus inside, according to police.

Spartanburg County Coroners Office and Greer Police are actively investigating. No family has been located nor identification made, the coroner said.

A forensic exam has been scheduled for Saturday, the coroner said.

Clevenger saying if you’re ever in a place where you can’t take care of a child, there are options to get help.

“There are people that will, and I know a number of good souls in my county and other counties that if you brought a baby to them and said I cant care for this child, they are going to bend over backwards and try and help and do what’s best for the child. That is the humane thing to do,” Clevenger said.

The Greer Police Department asks that anyone with information on this incident to contact Sgt. Chris Forrester at (864) 416-6618 or cforrester@cityofgreer.org .