Group creates online database to track law-enforcement misconduct in North Carolina

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Interactions with law enforcement come in different forms.

From traffic stops to reporting an incident. They all makeup thousands of experiences each year.

That is why a Raleigh-based organization, Emancipate NC, has started an online database to help track the encounters.

“The way that our laws are set-up in North Carolina is that even if you file a grievance against an officer that becomes a part of that officer’s personnel file and according to the laws of North Carolina once something is in a personnel file it is no longer public record,” explained Dawn Blagrove.

“What that does is create a level of insulation for bad law enforcement actors,” she added.

Blagrove is an attorney and Emancipate NC’s executive director.

She said the database is a platform where people can report misconduct among law enforcement and choose to make their story public.

“If people agree to allow us to use their stories, we can help create a broader picture. A statewide picture of how evasive it is to get any accountability for law enforcement,” Blagrove said.

“We simply want to have a place for people to voice their lived experiences,” she mentioned.

Blagrove also said she wants this to be a tool to get lawmakers to take this issue seriously.

Earlier this month, Gov. Roy Cooper signed criminal justice reform bills into law with the goal of improving North Carolina policing and criminal justice.

The law states it will create a database designed to keep track of all “critical incident data.” However, the information will be confidential.

“So, this database that is designed not to punish law enforcement officers. Not to be anti-law enforcement, but to create some transparency so that we can restore trust,” Blagrove explained.

For a closer look at the database, click here.