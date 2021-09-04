Guard accused of smuggling contraband into Scotland Correctional Institution

LAURINBURG, N.C. (WBTW) — A guard at the Scotland Correctional Institution has been accused of smuggling contraband into the facility.

Cody Dewayne Clark, 29, of Maxton, was charged with one count of trafficking opium or heroin and one count of providing contraband to an inmate, the Scotland County Sheriff’s Office said Saturday in a news release. Clark has worked at the facility for seven months, authorities said.

Deputies were called to the facility on Friday in reference to a guard bringing contraband inside. Their investigation uncovered 200 Buprenorphine strips, the sheriff’s office said.

Clark was given a $100,000 secured bond and taken to the Scotland County Detention Center. No other information was immediately available. Count on News13 for updates.