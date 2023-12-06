BEAUFORT, S.C. (WBTW) — The Gullah Geechee Cultural Heritage Corridor Commission is searching for a new executive director after the departure of Victoria Smalls, the group said Wednesday in a news release.

The corridor is a National Heritage Area established by the U.S. Congress in 2006 to recognize the unique culture of the Gullah Geechee people who have traditionally resided in the coastal areas and the sea islands of North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, and Florida, the release said.

Dionne Hoskins Brown, who chairs the group, said Smalls is credited for bringing the group to it’s highest grant-funding level since the corridor received congressional authorization in 2006.

“She was phenomenally talented as a cultural advocate and orator, who had extraordinary personal testimony, as well as being unabashed about putting her heart into a demanding position that requires a great deal of stamina for travel and communication, empathy and listening,” Brown said. “We valued her deep cultural awareness and commitment.

“Her work helped grow the office team, which was growth that was necessitated by her successful efforts to bring in grant dollars and expand programs. Because of her vision, the corridor attained international reach this year when Smalls led a corridor team in the ceremonial signing of a memorandum of understanding with the office of the prime minister of Barbados.”

The commission hopes to fill the executive director position in early 2024 with someone who has the skills to effectively administer an advanced project portfolio with financial rigor, maintain strong communication with stakeholders, and community members through personal relationships across multiple social media platforms, and attract and build talent within the corridor office, the release said.

According to the release, it took effort for the corridor to recover from the challenges due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and the commission is looking to re-establish its roots through a strong social media presence and communicator for Gullah Geechee people and culture, the release said.

The corridor plans to continue these efforts started by Smalls and expand its ability to direct resources to local communities and Gullah Geechee organizations, according to the release.

The commission understands that there is much work to be done in creating an administrative scaffolding to build additional programs and keeping communication fluid so that the organization can advocate for Gullah Geechee communities in an effective way, the release said.

The commission’s vision for the corridor is one that promotes the corridor office as a central resource for Gullah Geechee communities and organizations. One that sets a platinum standard for cultural stewardship and provides sound intellectual leadership on issues affecting the corridor, the release said.

To reach this end, the commission said they will continue to work with and hire professionals who can address Gullah Geechee interests in land loss, inequity policies, and natural resources, the release said.

They will hold a visioning process in 2024 to revisit and refresh the implementation plan. through uplifted by partnerships and collaborations, the corridor is on track to meet its goals and realize the objectives of the management plan, the release said.