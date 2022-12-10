CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A gun was drawn on a southwest Charlotte elementary school parent Thursday morning, according to police records.

The incident happened at about 8:30 a.m. on a backroad near Palisades Park Elementary School off South Tryon Street.

Reports said the reporting person stated, “the suspect got in a confrontation with the victim and pulled out a gun.”

The victim said he was in an area to drop off his daughter, and traffic was backed up more than usual. That was when another driver began arguing with him, and the gun came out.

He said other parents and students were around, but the other man left the scene.

No further details were immediately available.