WILSON, N.C. (WNCN) — Gunfire hit a car near a Little League baseball tournament Sunday morning in Wilson, prompting the games to be canceled for the remainder of the day, authorities said.

No one was hurt in the incident, which was reported just after 10:30 a.m. as an “active shooter” at the Gillette Athletic Complex on Corbett Ave.

The South Durham Little League 8-under team was playing against Lake Norman Little League at the time, according to the Facebook pages for each team.

“When officers arrived, they spoke to attendees who stated they heard several gunshots,” Wilson police said in a news release.

Police found a car in a parking lot near field two that had been hit by gunfire, police said.

“It was determined that the incident was not an active shooter but a shots-fired in the city limits type of incident,” police said.

Police said the incident is still under investigation.