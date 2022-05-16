Police on scene of 2000 block of 25th street (Submitted photo)

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Authorities are investigating after seven people were found with gunshot wounds Sunday in Winston-Salem, according to police.

Officers first responded at 7:48 p.m. to a scene near Fairview Park on the 900 block of Bethlehem Lane where investigators found more than 50 shell casings.

Police then found two victims on U.S. 52, south of the 25th Street and 28th Street exit. Police said their injuries were primarily to the head and face and were consistent with “being struck by projectiles” while driving northbound on U.S. 52. Their injuries were not life-threatening.

Four more gunshot victims were found on the 2000 block of 25th Street. Three were taken to the hospital and one refused medical care. None of the injuries was life-threatening.

Police later learned of a seventh victim who arrived at a local hospital with a gunshot wound to the torso. This victim was injured in the shooting on the 2000 block of 25th Street.

According to a release, the investigation is in “early stages” but police think there was a “large exchange” of gunfire on Bethleham Lane that led to more shots being fired on East 25th Street and U.S. 52.

Police have not released any suspect information, but they do not think this was a random act of violence according to a news release.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to call Winston-Salem police at 336-773-7700.