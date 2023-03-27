RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A person who exchanged fire with officers Monday morning has died from his injuries at a hospital, according to Raleigh Police Chief Estella Patterson said.

At 6:53 a.m., police received the initial 911 call about a subject with a firearm pointing at vehicles near Ligon Magnet Middle School. Twelve 911 calls were received in total, some from teachers, Patterson said.

Following up on the 911 calls, officers searched the area of Cumberland and Hightower streets, which is less than one mile from the school.

When they found the suspect in the 700 block of Cumberland, he fired five shots at officers, Patterson said. Two officers returned fire, hitting the gunman; he fell to the ground.

Patterson said the gunman hit two occupied vehicles and two police vehicles with bullets. No one in those vehicles were injured.

Involved officers had body cameras on during the confrontation, Patterson said.

The middle school was briefly placed on yellow lockdown.

The State Bureau of Investigations and Raleigh Police Internal Affairs are conducting investigations.