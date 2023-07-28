CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) — Deputies are investigating after a man pulled out a gun Wednesday during an alleged road rage incident in West Ashley.

According to the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to the area of Ashley River Road and Paul Cantrell Boulevard at about 7:15 p.m. to look into reports of a road-rage incident involving gunfire.

A motorist told deputies that he got into an argument with the driver of a vehicle after it nearly collided with other vehicles. He said he was outside of his car when the other driver fired a handgun and drove away.

A witness captured the incident on video.

Sheriff’s deputies and Charleston Police officers patrolled the area but could not find the vehicle, which was described as a possible BMW with after-market rims.

No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 843-202-1700.