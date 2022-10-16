SALISBURY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Police are investigating a shooting on the campus of Livingstone College.

The incident occurred Saturday during the school’s homecoming concert at about 11 p.m.

Two who were not students at Livingstone were injured in the melee. However, they were not injured in the actual shooting. They were injured fleeing the scene, the school said. It is unclear at this time if anyone was actually shot. A news conference will be held Sunday at 11 a.m.

“I’m saddened that after a week of homecoming activities without incident, our students, alumni, their families and friends had to witness this senseless act of gun violence,” said Livingstone College President Dr. Anthony J. Davis. “My prayer is that the community will respond to Livingstone College in the same manner it responded when gunfire erupted at a holiday basketball tournament in December.”

There is no mention of an arrest at this time. This is an ongoing investigation.