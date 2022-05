ANDERSON, S.C. (WSPA) — Deputies are looking for the owner of two pigs who were found near a grocery store in Anderson.

According to the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office, the animal control division found the pigs near the Food Lion on South Main Street in Anderson.

Anyone with information is asked to call Anderson County Sheriff’s Office Animal Control Office at (864) 260-4405 referencing ACSO case number 2022-07200.