South Carolina expands COVID vaccine eligibility to 55+, teachers, essential workers, half of state

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WBTW) – Gov. McMaster on Tuesday announced a massive expansion of COVID vaccine eligibility, moving the state to phase 1B and including those ages 55 and older.

DHEC Director Dr. Edward Simmer said this will include about half of all South Carolinians or about 2.7 million residents.



Phase 1B, to take effect on Monday, includes frontline essential workers and:

Anyone age 55 and up.

Anyone 16 to 64 who are high risk – That includes those with cancer, kidney disease, diabetes, down syndrome HIV/AIDS, organ transplants, obesity, and pregnancy, among others. People with special needs.

Those who are at extreme risk of exposure: Teachers and education support staff members, daycare workers. corrections officers, food and agricultural workers, U.S. Postal Service workers, manufacturing workers, grocery store workers, and public transit workers.

Persons who perform a job that puts them at increased risk of exposure due to their frequent, close (less than 6 feet) and ongoing (more than 15 minutes) contact with others in the work environment.

‘Our schools must be open‘

McMaster and state schools chief Molly Spearman said the vaccine expansion means schools need to move to five-day-a-week instruction immediately.

State lawmakers had been considering ways to pressure McMaster to include teachers in the 1A category. But even now with school employees included in 1B, by the time teachers get their shots and build up immunity, it will be the end of the school year, DHEC officials have said.

Right now, hospitals and other providers in South Carolina are closing in on nearly half-a-million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered. Last month, the Governor asked everyone to speed up vaccinations in the state.