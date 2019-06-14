Happy Birthday President Trump

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WBTW) – President Donald Trump turns 73 years of age today.

He was born on June 14, 1946 in New York City. His father, Fred Trump, was a real-estate developer in New York. His mother was Mary (Macleod) Trump.

President Trump is scheduled to have lunch with the secretary of state, then meet with the secretary of education before delivering remarks on health coverage options for small businesses and workers later today.

Some other fun facts about President Trump:

Attended Fordham University; University of Pennsylvania, Wharton School of Finance, B.S. in Economics, 1968

He has five children; Donald Jr., Ivanka, Eric, Tiffany, Barron

Married three times to; Melania Knauss, Marla Maples, Ivana Zelnicek