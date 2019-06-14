Happy Birthday President Trump

State - Regional
Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WBTW) – President Donald Trump turns 73 years of age today.

He was born on June 14, 1946 in New York City. His father, Fred Trump, was a real-estate developer in New York. His mother was Mary (Macleod) Trump.

President Trump is scheduled to have lunch with the secretary of state, then meet with the secretary of education before delivering remarks on health coverage options for small businesses and workers later today.

Some other fun facts about President Trump:

  • Attended Fordham University; University of Pennsylvania, Wharton School of Finance, B.S. in Economics, 1968
  • He has five children; Donald Jr., Ivanka, Eric, Tiffany, Barron
  • Married three times to; Melania Knauss, Marla Maples, Ivana Zelnicek
  • Donald Trump
  • APTOPIX_Trump_63969-159532.jpg58642786
  • Frank Giaccio, Donald Trump_479350
  • Trump_69834-159532.jpg76081808
  • Trump_13077-159532.jpg40467105
  • Donald Trump_333907
  • Trump_15974-159532.jpg24086346
  • APTOPIX_Election_2018_Trump_23410-159532.jpg14829826
  • Donald Trump

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

More trending stories

Dowloand Our News Apps

FREE News & Weather Apps

Get the StormTracker13 Weather App

Download Now:

Get the News13 News App

Download Now: