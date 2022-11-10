RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — It’s time to wish the U.S. Marine Corps a happy birthday!
The Corps, which was established on Nov. 10, 1775, by the Second Continental Congress, turns 247 on Thursday.
Marines at Camp Lejeune in North Carolina will celebrate with a run and a cake-cutting ceremony, and while the events are not open to the public, you will be able to watch the cake-cutting ceremony here starting at 9 a.m.
Here are some facts about the Marine Corps:
- The official commemoration of the Marine Corps’ birthday started on Nov. 10, 1921
- Before 1921, the Marine Corps birthday was celebrated informally, and normally, in July
- Typically, the oldest and youngest Marines at the celebration are recognized during the cake-cutting ceremony
- The Marine Corps emblem is The Eagle, Globe, and Anchor
- The Marine Corps motto Semper Fidelis means Always Faithful