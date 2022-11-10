RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — It’s time to wish the U.S. Marine Corps a happy birthday!

The Corps, which was established on Nov. 10, 1775, by the Second Continental Congress, turns 247 on Thursday.

Marines at Camp Lejeune in North Carolina will celebrate with a run and a cake-cutting ceremony, and while the events are not open to the public, you will be able to watch the cake-cutting ceremony here starting at 9 a.m.

Here are some facts about the Marine Corps: