Harrison calls for Graham to take COVID-19 test ahead of Friday’s debate in Spartanburg

COLUMBIA, SC (WSPA) – Democratic candidate for U.S. Senate Jaime Harrison called on Sen. Lindsey Graham Thursday to get tested ahead of Friday night’s debate in Spartanburg.

In a news release from his campaign, Harrison calls for Graham to “follow the example of Vice President Mike Pence, and follow his own precedent from the last debate, and take a COVID test.”

Harrison also went on to say that if Graham will not take a coronavirus test that he cannot “responsibly debate in person tomorrow night and allow politics to put my family, my campaign staff, Sen. Graham’s staff, and members of the media at unnecessary risk.”

Read the full news release from the Harrison campaign below in its entirety below: