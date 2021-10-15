Haunted tours to check out across South Carolina

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) — South Carolina is known for its rich history and hauntings. We’ve compiled a list of the most popular ghost tours in the Lowcountry, the Midlands, and the Upstate to check out this spooky season.
The Lowcountry:
- Graveyard Tours:
- St. Philips Church, the Unitarian Church, the Circular Church, and more all have some of the most notoriously haunted graveyards in the city. Many tour companies offer walking tours that hit multiple graveyards in one evening.
- The Old Exchange and Provost Dungeon:
- Used to house prisoners of war and as a base for both British and American troops during the Revolutionary War, the dungeon is known to have some of the most overt paranormal activity.
- Haunted Carriage Tours:
- For those less inclined to walk around the city, haunted tours are available via horse carriage. The tours hit some of the most popular stops, including graveyards and the Old Exchange.
The Midlands:
- The South Carolina State Museum:
- Housed in an old cotton mill, the South Carolina State Museum is rumored to be haunted by a mill worker named Bubba. On two Saturdays in October, the museum is offering both guided and self-guided Dark History Tours “exploring a variety of infamous and legendary tales.”
- University of South Carolina:
- UofSC students invite guests to explore the 200-year-old campus and its many permanent residents. Multiple locations, including the Horseshoe, McKissick Museum, DeSaussure College dorm, and Longstreet Theatre.
- Lake Murray:
- Ghost tours aren’t just on land. Many spirits are said to haunt Lake Murray, including some of the men who died during its construction. Guests can take haunted boat tours to explore the ghosts of Lake Murray.
The Upstate:
- Ashtabula Plantation:
- Built by the prominent Gibbes family and frequented by guests like John C. Calhoun, Ashtabula Plantation now serves as an event venue and historic site owned by the Pendleton Historic Foundation.
- Woodburn Plantation:
- Built in 1830 by Charles Cotesworth Pinckney as a summer home, Woodburn Plantation is said to be home to a woman in white as well as the ghost of a child. It is also owned by the Pendleton Historic Foundation.
- Haunted Trolley:
- Main Street Trolley in Spartanburg takes guests throughout the city, beginning at the historic Magnolia Train Station and exploring some of Spartanburg’s most haunted locations.