Have you seen him? Robeson County authorities looking for missing 85-year-old man

LUMBERTON, N.C. (WBTW) — Robeson County authorities are asking for the public’s help finding an 85-year-old man whose family reported him missing on Saturday.

Hubert Locklear left his home on Highway 211 E. in Lumberton about 7:30 p.m. Saturday in a red 2003 Ford Range with North Carolina registration number TVD-2611, the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office said. The truck has an extended cab and a silver toolbox.

Locklear, who the sheriff’s office said suffers from cognitive impairment, is 5-foot-9 and weighs about 170 pounds. He has brown eyes and is bald.

Anyone with information about where he might be is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at 910-671-3170.