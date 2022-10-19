CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) — HBO Max announced this week a new documentary series will be focused on Alex Murdaugh and his family.

The three-part series, ‘Low Country: The Murdaugh Dynasty,’ will dig into the family’s legacy in South Carolina and its influence in the legal spectrum. It will follow the unraveling of Alex Murdaugh amid claims of fraud, deception and murder.

Ross Dinerstein, the series executive producer, said the case has captivated the country for more than a year, and noted that it would be an understatement to say there is more to the story.

“In this series, we were able to offer new perspectives, new details, and much-needed context to these infamous, both alleged and proven, accidents and crimes,” he said.

Murdaugh is accused of killing his wife and son, Margaret and Paul, on their family’s Colleton County property in June 2021, which led to numerous charges and crimes against the disbarred attorney.

But the documentary will dig much deeper into the family’s history, dating back to the Beaufort County boat crash involving Paul Murdaugh and the death of Mallory Beach.

The official trailer for the new series can be viewed on YouTube or by clicking here.

The documentary series is set to debut on Thursday, Nov. 3.