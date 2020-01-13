‘He just attacked her’: Man talks about wife’s stabbing during NC gas station robbery

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Fayetteville police are searching for the man who robbed a gas station and stabbed the clerk multiple times during the robbery.

Authorities said it happened at the BP Family Fare gas station in the 5600 block of Yadkin Road at 7:12 a.m. Sunday.

According to police, a 43-year-old female store clerk was robbed and stabbed multiple times in chest and arms.

She was rushed to the hospital, but authorities said she is now in stable condition.

Fayetteville police have identified and charged 59-year-old Julius Williams for the crime — but he is still on the run.

Julius Williams

Williams has also been charged with two other robberies this past week at Coffee Scene and Hardee’s on Morganton Road in Fayetteville.

Police said at this point Williams has not yet been found.

Howard, who didn’t want to reveal his last name, said his wife, Ethel McNair, was the clerk behind the counter who was robbed and stabbed.

“Some dude came in and asked her for some money and she didn’t resist, she said she was going to give him the money, and then he attacked her,” Howard said. “It was unprovoked, he just attacked her.”

Howard said the suspect stabbed his wife three times in the chest and arms.

“He was just lunging at her with the knife,” Howard said.

The victim was rushed to the hospital and is expected to recover.

Howard said it was his wife’s second day back at the job after taking some time off.

“If you come in and rob a place, someone offers you the money, and she’s not trying to attack you, why would you try to stab her and you’ve got the mask on and everything?” Howard said. “I feel like that was personal.”

Sunday morning’s robbery had some people in the community on edge as residents said this is typically a safe area.

“It always feels secure here, I buy all my gas here,” said John Briggs, a customer at the BP gas station. “People are going to rob people, but to stab somebody like that is unconscionable. I just hope they catch the SOB and lock him up or something. That’s just really irritating.”

