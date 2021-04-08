He just keeps saying, I’ve been shot, I’ve been shot.’ 911 calls released in York County mass shooting that left 5 dead, 1 hurt

YORK COUNTY, S.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – The 911 recordings connected to a horrific mass shooting that left five people dead and one injured at a home in Rock Hill have been released.

Below details the string of 911 calls that began Wednesday evening.

911: York County 911, do you need police, fire or medical?

Caller: Police

911: Where to?

Caller: Yes ma’am. I think we’ve had some trouble at 4456 Marhsall Road.

911: What’s going on at Marshall Road?

Caller: I think there’s been a bad shooting, maybe four people.

To listen to the 911 calls in their entirety, click the play button below.

911: York County 911, do you need police, fire or medial?

Caller: Yes, I need to get an ambulance and Marshals I guess heading towards an address in Rock Hill, please.

911: OK, what’s that address please?

Caller: 4456 Marshall Road. Rock Hill, South Carolina.

911: Alright, what’s going on there?

Caller: This is Gastonia Sheet Metal Services, I have two technicians at that location. I just had one call me screaming that he had been shot and that the other technician has also been shot and not responsive.

911: Alright, do we know how long ago this happened?

Caller: Uh, my technician just literally called me three seconds ago.

Below is the powerful statement released Thursday from the affected families:

On behalf of the Lesslie, Alexander, and Colbet clans, we would like to address the outpouring of heartbreak, shock, grief, and support from our family, friends, and community. We are truly in the midst of the unimaginable. The losses we are suffering can not be uttered at this time. While we know there are no answers that will satisfy the question, “why?” We are sure of one thing. We do not grieve as those without hope. Our hope is found in the promise of Jesus Christ. And we are enveloped by peace that surpasses all understanding. To that end, our hearts are bent towards forgiveness and peace. Toward love and connectedness. Towards celebration and unity. We honor all those involved in this story with prayers and compassion, specifically for the Shook family, the Lewis family, and the Adams family. As Robert Lesslie would say, when peace like a river attendeth my way, when sorrow like sea bills roll, it is well with my soul. If you would like to do something for the family, Ada and Noah would like you to stock the free pantries and libraries in your communities. Barbara and Robert would want you to be good stewards of what you are given, leaving every place better than it was before you got there. Ada, Noah, Barbara, Robert, and the rest of the family would ask for any memorials or gifts to be sent to Campy Joy located at 918 S Pleasantburg Dr, Greenville, SC 29607. In honor of hope, the promise of eternity. THE LESSLIE, ALEXANDER, AND COLBET FAMILIES, APRIL 8, 2021

According to the York County Sheriff’s Office, investigators are still working to determine why the suspect, former NFL player, Phillip Adams, shot and killed five people at a Rock Hill home before fatally shooting himself at his parents’ house, located nearby.

On Wednesday evening, at about 4:44 p.m., York County Public Safety Communications received two 911 calls regarding the deadly shooting.

Deputies first arrived at the scene eight minutes after the two 911 calls.

“It was a large area and we began to assist the victims that we encountered,” York County Sheriff Kevin R. Tolson said. “The first two victims that we encountered were the two air conditioning techs who were outside the home in the driveway at their work vans.”

Sheriff Tolson said Dr. Robert Lesslie, 70, and his wife, Barbara Lesslie, 69, and their two grandchildren, Adah Lesslie, 9, and Noah Lesslie, 5, were located in a room in the back of the house, all deceased from gunshot wounds.

The lone survivor, one of the air conditioning techs, was transported from the crime scene to EMS, who could not make it to the area by York County deputies, in a personal vehicle on the property.

Shortly after arriving at the scene, investigators requested K-9 Units, drones, and a state helicopter to assist in the search for those responsible.

Once the investigation began, investigators were able to develop Phillip Adams as the suspect and learned he lived close to where the mass shooting took place.

Investigators were able to make contact with Adams’ father who lived with the suspect and executed a search warrant for the house. At around 2:30 a.m. Thursday, investigators confirmed Adams was deceased inside a bedroom of the home.

According to the Coroner’s Office, Adams cause of death is a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

“We’re 22 hours into this investigation, we’ve gathered a lot of information, we have a lot more information to gather, as to the why,” Sheriff Tolson said.