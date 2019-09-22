Health alert issued for possible bacterial meningitis case in Cumberland County

FAYETTEVILLE, NC (WNCN) — A university in Cumberland County sent out a health alert Saturday about a possible case of bacterial meningitis, officials say.

In a news release Saturday night, Cumberland County health officials said that a person associated with Methodist University was hospitalized with a possible diagnosis of a bacterial meningitis infection.

Methodist University officials sent out a campus-wide notification Saturday night, according to the news release from Sally Shutt, assistant manager of Cumberland County.

Cumberland County officials were notified Saturday about the illness.

Preventative antibiotics will be provided to “anyone who has had direct close contact with the hospitalized person,” the news release said.

University and county officials are conducting a “contact investigation” to identify people who may need to receive the medication.

Symptoms of bacterial meningitis may include sudden onset of fever, severe headache, rash, stiff neck, stomach pain, nausea or vomiting. Meningitis is an irritation of the covering of the brain and spinal cord, Shutt said in the news release.

The preventive antibiotic treatment is only recommended for individuals who might have had contact with the ill person’s saliva, the news release said.

Those associated with Methodist University with questions or concerns should call Student Health Services at 910-630-7164, according to the news release.

Cumberland County residents may call the Department of Public Health at 910-433-3645 or 910-433-3655.