(WSPA) — The man accused of shooting and killing a first-grader at an Anderson County school playground in 2016 is scheduled to be back in court on Monday.

Jesse Osborne filed five motions in January, seeking to have a court reconsider his life sentence without parole and an additional 30-year prison sentence.

Osborne pleaded guilty in 2018 to two counts of murder in the deaths of his father, Jeffrey Osborne, and 6-year-old Jacob Hall.

Teacher Megan Hollingsworth and two students at Townville Elementary School were also injured in the shooting at the school. Jeffrey Osborne was shot and killed in an earlier shooting.

His motion to reconsider his sentence is scheduled to be heard at 2 p.m. on Monday.