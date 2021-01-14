Heartbeat abortion ban may finally pass in South Carolina

Supporters of a bill that would ban almost all abortions in South Carolina listen during a Senate subcommittee hearing on Jan. 14, 2021, in Columbia, S.C. The heartbeat abortion bill has stalled in recent years, but appears to have a good chance of passing in 2021.(AP Photo/Jeffrey Collins)

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina lawmakers are again considering a bill that would ban most abortions in the state.

But the so-called heartbeat abortion ban seems much more likely to pass this time thanks to conservative gains in the General Assembly and at the U.S. Supreme Court. The law would ban abortions once a fetal heartbeat can be detected, usually around six weeks after conception.

A Senate subcommittee advanced the bill 3-2 on Thursday. The bill has stalled in the Senate before because it needs a two-thirds vote to overcome a procedural hurdle.

But Republicans flipped three seats from Democrats in the 2020 election, making the chamber much more conservative.