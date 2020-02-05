Help authorities find NC escaped inmate, wife

OCONEE COUNTY, SC (WSPA) – Oconee County Sheriff’s Office officials are asking for the public’s help in locating a man who escaped from a prison in North Carolina on Monday.

According to a sheriff’s office news release, Kevin B. Adams, 47, was reported as missing from his work release from Caldwell Correctional Center near Lenior and Hickory, N.C. Monday afternoon.

Adams is believed to be with his wife, Christy Leigh Adams, 44, and is possibly traveling in a silver 2015 Toyota Tundra truck, with a North Carolina tag number of PKB5563.

The truck reportedly has a tool box in the back of the truck, an open tailgate and a spare tire on the right side.

Sheriff’s Office officials said the pair have ties to Oconee County.

Anyone with information on Kevin Adams’ whereabouts is asked to call Crimestopper at 1-888-CRIME-SC.