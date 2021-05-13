Help is on the way: Gas tankers head to South Carolina coast to refuel for regional distribution

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Lowcountry is playing a key role when it comes refueling the southeast.

Tanker trucks lined Virginia Avenue in North Charleston on Thursday, filling their tanks with gas to be distributed across the region amid the Colonial Pipeline cyberattack.

Drivers say they have been moving fast to make sure you have the gas you need in your tank.

“This week has been one of the craziest weeks that I have ever seen, and I’ve been doing this for 13 years,” said Trey Richardson, owner of JH Seale, a southeast-based petroleum transportation company.

WCBD spoke with Richardson by phone while he was on the road Thursday. “Since Friday at 4:30, 5:00, the time when the pipeline was hacked, the impact on supply was almost immediate,” he said.

Within 24-hours, many of their major distribution locations were down.

“Atlanta, Chattanooga, all of South Carolina, all of North Carolina,” Richardson stated.

Fearful of a gas shortage, people began to make a run on stations to get gas, causing many locations to run out.

Provided by Jose Viteri

Tanker truck drivers are now making their way to the coast for fuel that has been shipped in.

“I’m waiting to pick up loads of gas, diesel fuel, to take to various locations and stores so they don’t run out of fuel,” said Randy Thompson, who drives for KC Transport in Trenton, South Carolina.

Thompson usually heads to North August to load fuel. “It’s a great opportunity, and I think it’s a great thing to be able to help out with the economy and everything,” he said.

He is not stressing when it comes to the wait, which takes an hour and a half or more to fill his truck.

“Well, after 29 years of being a professional truck driver, just goes along with being in the economy today,” he said.

But there is something he said you can do to help. “Instead of running out and filling up your car, just wait until everything smooths back out and everything will be fine.”

Richardson says the pipeline is back open and believes things will get back to normal, hopefully, by some point next week.