Help police find missing, endangered SC teen Tristen Erwin

MAULDIN, S.C. (WSPA) – Mauldin Police need help finding a missing and endangered teen.

Police said Tristen Scott Erwin, 15, was last seen Thursday at his home in the area of Holland Road in Mauldin.

He has brown hair and brown eyes. He is about 5 foot 9 inches tall and weighs about 137 pounds, police said.

Erwin was last seen wearing a black hoodie, black gym shorts, black socks and white shoes.

Police said Erwin needs a daily medication.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts should contact the police department at (864) 289-8900 or Detective Sergeant RC Thacker at (864) 289-8969 or rthacker@mauldinpolice.com.