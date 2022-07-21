Mega Millions jackpot at $630 million (credit: NC Education Lottery)

(WGHP) — Where have $1 million or more winning Mega Millions tickets have been sold in North Carolina?

The Mega Millions lottery game began in 2010, so there are no wins before that. The list of stores provided by the lottery also takes into account online play.

Overall, 40 winning Mega Millions tickets have been sold since 2010. Three of those tickets were sold through online play, and seven of them were sold in the Piedmont Triad.

Four were sold in Guilford County, one in Forsyth County, one in Alamance County and one in Surry County.

The largest win in North Carolina was in September 2011 at the Kangaroo Express at 1531 SE Greenville Boulevard in Greenville. The player won $56.5 million. For comparison, the other 39 wins combined add up to just over $57 million..

The chart below stacks each win by city. Greenville was omitted from the chart below because the city's sole win, $56.5 million, dwarfed all others in comparison.

The NC Education Lottery released the following statement to FOX8: