‘He’s a fighter,’ sister says after high school football player and 2 others shot in Benson

BENSON, N.C. (WNCN) — Three people are recovering after a shooting early Saturday in Benson.

One of the victims is just a new teen dad who’s now in the intensive care unit.

“It’s too much really. I got maybe an hour or two of sleep,” said Ka’niya Moore.

Moore was home at the Raymond Sanders Apartments when she and family members heard a commotion outside around 12:30 a.m. Saturday.

Her teenage brother C.J. Redmond went to check it out.

C.J. Redmond with his new son. Family photo contributed to CBS 17

“Next thing we know, we hear a lot of gunshots, he’s running and you wouldn’t be able to tell he got shot because he was running so quickly,” Moore said.

She thinks they heard around 30 total gunshots. Several car windows were shattered by gunfire.

When 15-year-old Redmond came back inside Moore was shocked.

“He was like, ‘I got hit. I got hit.’ I’m like ‘what I don’t see no blood or nothing.’ He pulls up his shirt and I just see the blood, just falling down,” Moore said.

Moore tells CBS 17 her neighbor was also shot and her aunt was grazed by a bullet.

“That was just crazy. I just lost it. I got weak. Just crying. Everybody was out here crying.”

Just hours earlier, Redmond played in a winning football game for South Johnston High School.

Now, Redmond is fighting for his life to get back to his loved ones and his 2-week-old son.

“He’s going to be good. We got God on our side. We got faith. He’s a fighter really he’s a tough fighter,” Moore said. “You wouldn’t even be able to tell he got shot, so I know he’ll pull through this.”

Police said they have a person of interest and are investigating.