SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) — A high school senior died after a single-car crash Tuesday afternoon in Spartanburg County.

The crash happened just after 2 p.m. on Cothran Road near Windmill Hill Road, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

Troopers said a car was headed westbound on Cothran Road when it ran off the left side of the road, hit a tree and overturned.

The 18-year-old driver was taken to Spartanburg Medical Center where she died a short time later, SCHP said.

The Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office identified the victim as Jamiee Elizabeth Roberts, of Campobello.

Roberts was a senior at Chapman High School, according to Spartanburg School District One.

The district said in a statement that special counseling services have been arranged for students and teachers on Wednesday and will be available throughout the week.

“Spartanburg One asks that you keep Jaimee’s family, and Chapman High School, in your thoughts and prayers during this very difficult time,” the statement continued.

(This story has been updated to reflect a correction in the spelling of Jamiee Roberts from the Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office.)