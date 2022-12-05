FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A high-speed chase involving Forsyth County deputies turned deadly on Friday night, according to the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office.

At 9:38 p.m. on Friday, a Forsyth County deputy on routine patrol attempted to pull over a Honda Accord for a “Chapter 20 violation of auto law.”

The deputy turned on their lights and sirens at the intersection of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive and Rams Drive, according to investigators. The Honda Accord continued to drive forward at a normal speed on Martin Luther King Jr. Drive.

One minute later, the driver of the Honda Accord accelerated quickly which caused a chase to begin, according to investigators. The suspect then drove “at high rates of speed while disregarding traffic laws and traffic lights, endangering the public in an attempt to flee from the deputy in pursuit.”

One minute after that, the chase came to an end at the intersection of East Clemmonsville Road and Thomasville Road when the suspect ran a stoplight and crashed into a bystander vehicle, according to investigators. FCSO deputies and Winston-Salem police officers then provided first aid to everyone involved in the crash until EMS arrived.

The suspect and driver of the Honda Accord was later identified as Jovannie Perez Sotelo, 21, of Winston-Salem. Sotelo died as a result of injuries he sustained in the crash.

A passenger was in the Honda Accord with Sotelo and suffered no injuries as a result of the crash, according to investigators. The driver of the bystander vehicle that was struck was taken to the hospital for treatment and their injuries are considered to be non-life-threatening.

Forsyth County Sheriff Bobby F. Kimbrough, Jr. released the following statement:

“As always, our condolences go out to the family and the community for the loss of their loved

one. Any loss of life is a loss to our community.”

North Carolina State Highway Patrol responded to the crash and will be investigating.

No further information is available at this time.