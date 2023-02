GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) — The South Carolina Highway Patrol said they responded to a motorcycle crash Saturday afternoon.

It happened at about 2:30 p.m. on Groce Meadow Road, according to troopers.

Troopers said a 2022 Kawasaki motorcycle was traveling east on Groce Meadow Road when it traveled off of the right side of the road and struck a tree, killing the driver.

The crash remains under investigation by the SCHP.