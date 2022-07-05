MOUNT AIRY, N.C. (WGHP) — Fire officials in Mount Airy cautioned people Tuesday morning to avoid an area of downtown because of a building collapse.

In a Facebook post, the department said crews had responded to a call about a partial structural collapse at the Main Oak Building.

Sources said the collapse happened overnight and that no one was inside at the time. The building was being renovated.

According to the fire department, Duke Power, building inspectors and the police department responded to the scene.

The Mt Airy News reported in October that a Durham-based company had bought the building and planned to create AirBNBs.