NC man had 133 child sex crime victims, bond remains at $20M, sheriff says

RAEFORD, N.C. (WNCN) – The Hoke County, North Carolina man who was arrested in Mississippi on more than 300 child sex crime charges with at least 133 victims made his first court appearance Monday morning in Raeford.

Joshuah Taylor Bradshaw. (Courtesy of the Hoke County Sheriff’s Office)

On Aug. 7, Hoke County detectives responded to a reported juvenile sexual assault along the 1000-block of Fairfield Circle in Raeford.

Sheriff Hubert A. Peterkin said the investigation resulted in the sheriff’s office obtaining 156 warrants.

Joshuah Taylor Bradshaw then fled North Carolina.

He was apprehended in Etta, Mississippi by the FBI, Peterkin said Sunday.

Bradshaw was extradited back to Raeford and is now facing 332 charges in total, the sheriff said.

Bradshaw’s charges are:

12 counts of statutory sexual offense with a child by an adult

12 counts of taking indecent liberties with children

12 counts of crimes against nature

12 counts of first-degree sexual exploitation of a minor

144 counts of second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor

144 counts of third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor

Bradshaw made a short appearance in court Monday where a judge kept his bond at $20 million and appointed him a public defender.

According to Peterkin, there are at least 133 victims, both boys and girls, and all are juveniles. The youngest victim was 5 years old.

Peterkin went on to say that some of the victims were physically assaulted and some of the children were not touched but were instead exploited on the internet.

Bradshaw’s next court appearance is set for Oct. 7.