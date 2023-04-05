CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) — Spirit Airlines arrived at Charleston International Airport on Wednesday morning, marking the start of a new air service for the Lowcountry.

Along with offering nonstop flights from Charleston to Fort Lauderdale, Newark, and Philadelphia, the airline in September will provide a new nonstop service from the Holy City to Las Vegas, aka Sin City.

The new Las Vegas route will be the only nonstop flight connecting Charleston to the popular western U.S. entertainment destination, according to the airport.

Officials said that Spirit is offering an introductory fare on the new route, with one-way fares starting as low as $99 for travel from Sept. 6 through Oct. 18.

“It’s exciting to announce growth on day one and give our new Charleston guests easy access to three major metro cities on the East Coast, plus the addition of a great nonstop route out West to Las Vegas that isn’t currently available from Charleston,” said John Kirby, vice president of network planning at Spirit Airlines.

Elliott Summey, executive director and CEO of the Charleston County Aviation Authority, said the new flights come at an exciting time for the airport.

“We are pleased to have Spirit Airlines join us and even happier to have them announce more destinations on their first day of service for Charleston and the Lowcountry to enjoy,” he said. “Lowcountry travelers have long been asking for a route to Las Vegas and we are thrilled to have Spirit offer a new nonstop flight to the Entertainment Capital of the World.”