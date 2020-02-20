Home condemned after deputies remove 2 children in South Carolina

LAURENS CO., SC (WSPA) – Deputies say two people have been charged after a welfare check turned up unsanitary and unsafe conditions in a Laurens County home.

45-year-old Richard Shiver and 32-year-old Ashley Redrick were arrested and each charged with three counts of Unlawful Conduct Towards a Child.

According to the Laurens County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to a home on Flymm Smith Road in Waterloo around 2:30pm Tuesday for a welfare check.

Deputies said they found the home in total disarray and that children were living in cluttered, unsanitary, and unsafe conditions. The children were removed from the home, according to deputies.

“I cannot understand why anyone would allow themselves to live this way, much less their children,” said Laurens County Sheriff Don Reynolds. “Children need the security of a well maintained home and this case is an example of the exact opposite.”

Laurens County Building and Codes also condemned the home.