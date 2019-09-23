Homegoing Service for Dr. Emily Clyburn being held Monday morning in Downtown Charleston

CHARLESTON, SC (WBTW) – The Homegoing Service for Dr. Emily England

Clyburn will take place on Monday at 11 a.m. at Morris Brown AME Church where she was an active member.

The senior pastor of Morris Brown AME Church, Rev. James Keeton, Jr.

remembers Dr. Emily England Clyburn as a civil rights activist and champion for social justice.

“To lose someone of this magnitude is a big loss for our community…She

definitely had an attitude that she wanted to leave the world better than when she found it,” Rev. Keeton said.

The wife of Majority Whip Leader Rep. Jim Clyburn— the two were married for 58 years after meeting in jail for participating in a civil rights demonstration as students.

“When we look at the world today, we see so much injustice everywhere. To

have someone like Dr. Emily who was just such a great person, who wanted to make sure that everyone had equality— She gave her life for that,” Keeton said.

Affectionately known as Ms. Emily by many and Dr. Em by some, she is

recognized for making contributions to several organizations including South Carolina State University— helping to raise scholarship funds for students to attend college.

“I personally know people who have been the recipients of scholarships to South Carolina State University. She has just a true love for learning, a true love for young people, and a true love for social justice,” Keeton said.

As South Carolina mourns the passing of Dr. Clyburn, several national

leaders are expected to attend tomorrow’s homegoing service, including Former Vice President Joe Biden and Speaker of the United States House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi.

“Looking at the crowd we are expecting of people who will be here tomorrow, it’s just a testament to the lives that she’s been able to touch,” Keeton said.

The funeral service will start at 11 a.m. on Monday morning at Morris Brown AME Church in Downtown Charleston.

Those interested in attending are advised to arrive early due to limited

seating.

There are a few options for parking. Attendees can park:

On the east side of St. Phillip Street from Cannon Street to Radcliffe Street

On Radcliffe Street from King Street to St. Phillip Street

Morris Brown AME Church (140 parking spaces)

The parking lot at 10 Morris Street (60 parking spaces

St. Patrick Catholic Church at 134 St Philip Street (15 parking spaces)

In preparation for the funeral service, Morris Street between King Street and St. Phillip Street will close at 8:00 a.m. Monday morning. Service is expected to end by 1 p.m. The street will reopen as soon as possible. Motorists in the area can expect temporary traffic delays as the motorcade makes its way to the church.

Clyburn will be buried at Crescent Hill Memorial in Columbia.

